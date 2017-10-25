Guardiola Slams Carabao Cup Ball

Pep Guardiola has labelled the match ball used in the Carabao Cup as unacceptable, after his side needed penalties to overcome Wolves.

Manchester City, who are currently sweeping through the Premier League could not score a goal against Wolves, over 120 minutes, winning 4-1 on penalties.

However, Guardiola has slammed the ball used in the League Cup, taking concern with the Mitre ball used.

“It is not acceptable. The ball was unacceptable for a high-level competition,” the Spaniard said.

“It is too light, it moves all over the place, it is not a good ball. It is impossible to score with a ball like that and I can say that because we won, I’m not making excuses.

“All of my players said, ‘What is that?’ I’m sorry [but the] Carabao Cup is not a serious ball for a serious competition.

“It’s [for] marketing, money, OK but it’s not acceptable – [it has] no weight, nothing.”

