Guatemala docks ex-president for corruption

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Former Guatemalan president Otto Perez has been ordered to stand trial for corruption charges, including racketeering, illicit enrichment and fraud. Perez was the leader of a multimillion dollar scheme involving the Central American country’s customs duty system, said Judge Miguel Angel Galvez. The former president served from 2012 until he was forced to resign amid […]

