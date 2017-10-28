Guatemala docks ex-president for corruption

Former Guatemalan president Otto Perez has been ordered to stand trial for corruption charges, including racketeering, illicit enrichment and fraud. Perez was the leader of a multimillion dollar scheme involving the Central American country’s customs duty system, said Judge Miguel Angel Galvez. The former president served from 2012 until he was forced to resign amid […]

