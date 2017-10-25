Guess What Happens When You Phone Cape Town’s Hotels And Ask If You Can Take A Bath?

Look at Zach Galifianakis’ smug face, just rubbing our noses in the fact that down here in the Mother City we can’t take a bath.

Oh, that’s unless you pose as a tourist and try your luck with some local hotels.

Tom Eaton decided to ring around to some popular Cape Town spots and ask one question that a discerning tourist may fire off before arriving on our shores – are guests allowed to take a bath?

Sorry, but here’s Times LIVE with the bad news:

“I’m coming down from Joburg in mid-December,” I told the receptionists of the first 10 hotels that came up on Google, “but I’ve heard you guys have water restrictions down there so I want to find out if you have rooms with a bath, and if guests are allowed to have baths.” If you are, in fact, coming to Cape Town this summer and you want to have a bath, I have great news: you can fill up the tub whenever you want and loll like a manatee at the Table Bay Hotel, the Cape Grace, the Breakwater Lodge, Protea Fire and Ice, Protea Victoria Junction and the Radisson Park Inn. Good times! If you go to Protea Sun Square, the Southern Sun Cullinan, the Protea Marriott in Mowbray, or the Vineyard Hotel, you will find that the plug has been removed from your bath. But don’t worry: you can request a plug at reception and all will be well. (The Cullinan was the only one to tell me that it was “trying to make guests aware of the problem we have”.)

So here we are, showering every second day and letting our piss sit there and mellow, and hotels are laughing all the way to the bank.

Corporate responsibility – that’s where a major part of the battle against the water crisis we find ourselves in can be won.

I went to a concert at GrandWest the other day (we won’t say who for fear of revealing my age), and afterwards every toilet in the bathroom flushed virtually non-stop for half an hour.

Maybe you don’t want to leave your pee for the next person, but it’s time such niceties were addressed. Maybe venues like this should have a sign on each stall door – “we are in the middle of a ma se p*es water crisis, don’t be afraid to let your piss sit for an extra minute”.

The point is that it’s time for everyone, big business included, to start making some drastic and immediate changes.

Here’s how Tom ends his rant:

It was a tiny sample size and it was, I admit, entrapment. But the fact remains: every single hotel I phoned effectively told me that if I paid them enough money I could flush hundreds of litres of water down their drains. And the fact that nobody I spoke to tried to lie or obscure this wild hypocrisy – austerity for residents, wastage for tourists – means that they are confidently operating within the city’s rules. This is part of the city’s plan. And that means there is no plan.

Tow in the icebergs, it’s about the only hope we have.

[source:timeslive]

