Guinness Nigeria releases results for Q1 2018 – The Eagle Online

Guinness Nigeria releases results for Q1 2018
The company delivered revenue of N29.9 billion and gross profit of N10.4 billion, representing a 30 per cent and 24 per cent increase respectively over the same period last year. The results reflected continued growth within the spirits business as …
