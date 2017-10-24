Gunmen kill 2 policemen, abduct Portuguese in Nigeria – Xinhua
The Punch
Gunmen kill 2 policemen, abduct Portuguese in Nigeria
Xinhua
ABUJA, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) — Two policemen were killed Tuesday when gunmen stormed a construction site in central Nigeria, according to local police. A Portuguese working on the construction site in the central Nigeria's state of Kogi was also abducted, …
