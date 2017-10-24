Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen kill two Policemen in Kogi State

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

Unknown gunmen have killed two policemen in Kogi State while an expatriate abducted at a construction site along Obajana-Kabba road in Kogi State. The State Police Public Relations Officer, William Aga, who confirmed the incident, told our correspondent that about 15 gunmen attacked the A .G. Dangote Company handling the rehabilitation of the road, where …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

