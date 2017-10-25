Gunmen kill two policemen, kidnap expatriate workers in Kogi

GUNMEN suspected to be kidnappers stormed Obajana-Oshokoshoko road in Kogi State yesterday and left with two expatriate workers of a construction company to unknown destination, killing two police officers attached to them in the process. It was reliably gathered from those who narrowly escaped from the scene of the incident that the hoodlums struck at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

