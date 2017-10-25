Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen kill two policemen, kidnap expatriate workers in Kogi

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

GUNMEN suspected to be kidnappers stormed Obajana-Oshokoshoko road in Kogi State yesterday and left with two expatriate workers of a construction company to unknown destination, killing two police officers attached to them in the process. It was reliably gathered from those who narrowly escaped from the scene of the incident that the hoodlums struck at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

