Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines to fly soon

Baring last minute change of plans Baby Jet Airlines, the brainchild of Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan will begin operation very soon. Gyan who recently acquired license from the government to operate an airline in the country is hoping that the Airline will first begin as cargo and later begin the real business of carrying passengers.

Information about the new airline was revealed the 2017 African Airshow a the Kotoka International Airport where over 126 exhibitors participated

Ghana President Akufo-Addo had at the event revealed that the former Sunderland ace who now plays for Turkish side Kayserispor was on the verge of floating a commercial airline.

The 31 year old striker who will be missing the world Cup in Russia following Ghana’s third position finish in the Group E of the qualifiers is no doubt planning big for his retirement.

The Black stars ganered six points in five matches, Uganda finished in the second position with eight points in the five matches with only Egypt who finished in the first position with 12 points in five matches qualifying from the Group for the 2018 world cup.

Ghana filed a protest with FIFA after their goalless draw with Uganda saw them crash out of the world cup. The federation had complained that South African referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants, Eldrick Adelaide and Steve Marie, both of the Seychelles denied them of a perfect 93rd minute goal that would have earned the Black stars three points and improve their chances of qualifying

FIFA however rejected the protest to have a replay against Uganda following an alleged ‘poor officiating’ insisting that no traits of manipulation of the game were found after initial investigation.

The Black Stars host already qualified Pharaohs of Egypt November 12 at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi in a match where they will merely be playing for pride.

The post Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines to fly soon appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

