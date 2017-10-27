Halloween is coming! Get Ready to get wet & have the best of fun at Quilox Ultra Pool Party ‘Jeepers Creepers’ Halloween Edition I Sunday, October 29th

Sticky fingers, tired feet, one last house, trick or treat. The Quilox Ultra Pool Party brings the scary to live in its October Edition, the party themed ‘Jeepers Creepers‘ will be the most creepy Halloween pool party you have ever been to. Other side attractions will include performances by Mayorkun, B Red, Lil Kesh and […]

