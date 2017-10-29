Hammed Ali is Talking Rubbish – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that Controller-General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali, retd, is talking rubbish.

The party further described members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as desperate people whose main agenda was to hijack government at all cost in 2015.

This is in response to the claim by the Custom boss that the change agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari government had been hijacked by the former members of the PDP who were now in APC.

Spokesperson for the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who spoke to Punch, stated that the ruling party had no justification to heap the blame of its alleged incompetence on another party.

He said, “He (Ali ) is talking rubbish. First and foremost, those he is referring to as PDP members are no longer members of our party. The moment you leave the PDP and join the APC, you lose our party membership.

“The Buhari government used them to win election, to form government and also form the majority in the National Assembly. Tell me, how are they now PDP members? More than three quarter of their so- called governors were members of the PDP.

“Members of the kitchen cabinet were never members of the PDP. You can’t have your cake and eat it. It is not possible.

“Once you leave the PDP and join the APC, you have become a saint. If these people have become saints within the APC, why is Ali complaining?”

Adeyeye, further said, “If you look at those working with the President, I mean members of his cabal, none of them was a member of the PDP.

“They are members of the so- called APC who came from all sorts of political parties. And have never been able to run the government effectively.

“So, instead of Ali to accept that the APC government is a complete failure, he is looking for excuses that are not there. APC is indeed a complete failure, always looking ahead to blame the PDP for its failures.

“They have no plans, no programme for Nigerians. It is a group of desperadoes who want power at all cost. They ran the economy aground.

“They have destroyed the lives of individuals and have soiled their own hands. Nothing is working in the while country.”

