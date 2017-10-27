Hand washing practice reduces risk of diseases by 40% – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that hand washing practice can reduce the risk of contracting diarrhoea and other communicable diseases by 40 per cent. The UNICEF’s Country Representative, Mr Mohamed Fall made the assertion in Akure on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. Fall stressed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

