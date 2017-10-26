Hardship: Senators donate 1,200 bags of rice to Kogi workers

AMID THE sorry plight of Kogi State civil servants as a result of non-payment of about two years salaries, Senator Dino Melaye (APC Kogi West), yesterday, mobilised his colleagues in the upper legislative chamber to donate 1,265 bags of rice to cushion the effect of their present hardship. Melaye, who briefed newsmen on the development […]

