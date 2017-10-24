Harry Kane: England striker would command record transfer fee – Perez – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Harry Kane: England striker would command record transfer fee – Perez
BBC Sport
Tottenham would demand a world-record fee for Harry Kane if any club attempted to sign him, according to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. England striker Kane, 24, was called "a complete player" by Real boss Zinedine Zidane before Spurs' recent …
