Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Harry Kane: Is the Tottenham striker a Real Madrid Galactico in the making? – BBC Sport

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Harry Kane: Is the Tottenham striker a Real Madrid Galactico in the making?
BBC Sport
When Tottenham Hotspur made their first trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League, a teenage Harry Kane was offering few signs of his future potential. On 5 April 2011, while Spurs were being torn apart at the Bernabeu, the 18-year-old was sat on the …
Zidane expects Real to hit back against Spurs in Wembley debutChannel NewsAsia
Tottenham vs Real Madrid: Kane to face European champions at WembleyDaily Post Nigeria
Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real MadridGoal.com
Reuters –The Straits Times –The Guardian –The Independent
all 403 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.