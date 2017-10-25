Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Harrysong reveals ‘Kingmaker’ album art, tracklist

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Harrysong

ALTERPlate frontline act Harrysong has revealed the official album art for his upcoming ‘KingMaker’ album and the corresponding tracklist.

The ‘Better Pikin’ crooner delivers a 15-track album (with two bonus) on the album, featuring M.I. Abaga, Patoranking, Vector, Seyi Shay and AlterPlate labelmates, Dezign, Debi J and Mr. Wealth.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Recall that Harrysong once promised his fans to expect a eclectic album following the release of the recent video for ‘Under The Duvet,’ shot by Clarence Peters. Producers who would  be working on the project include Pastor Sam, Twin Beattz, Dr. Amir, DarlingBeatz, JazBlender and of course Del B.According to those in the know, ‘Kingmaker’, will hit the airwaves from November 30.

The post Harrysong reveals ‘Kingmaker’ album art, tracklist appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.