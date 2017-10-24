Pages Navigation Menu

Harrysong Unveils Cover And Tracklist For New Album

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has revealed the official album art for his upcoming album titled Kingmaker, as well as the tracklist.

The 15-track upcoming album (with two bonus tracks), features M.I Abaga, Patoranking, Vector, Seyi Shay and Harrysong’s AlterPlate label mates, Dezign, Debi J and Mr Wealth.

According to Harrysong, his fans are to expect an eclectic album following the release of the recent video for his song Under The Duvet, which was shot by Clarence Peters.

Contributing producers to the project are Del B, Pastor Sam, Twin Beatz, Dr Amir, DarlingBeatz and JazBlender.

Kingmaker will be available for purchase from the 31st of November 2017.

