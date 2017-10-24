Harrysong Unveils Cover And Tracklist For New Album

Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has revealed the official album art for his upcoming album titled Kingmaker, as well as the tracklist.

The 15-track upcoming album (with two bonus tracks), features M.I Abaga, Patoranking, Vector, Seyi Shay and Harrysong’s AlterPlate label mates, Dezign, Debi J and Mr Wealth.

According to Harrysong, his fans are to expect an eclectic album following the release of the recent video for his song Under The Duvet, which was shot by Clarence Peters.

Contributing producers to the project are Del B, Pastor Sam, Twin Beatz, Dr Amir, DarlingBeatz and JazBlender.

Kingmaker will be available for purchase from the 31st of November 2017.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

