Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi claims he ripped her tampon out and performed oral s3x on her while on her period

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

A woman has told of how shamed Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein forcefully removed her tampon then forcibly performed oral s*x on her. Mimi Haleyi said she was assaulted by Weinstein in a kid’s bedroom in his New York City apartment in 2006 when she was in her twenties. At the time, she was an aspiring production assistant. She …

