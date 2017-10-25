Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi claims he ripped her tampon out and performed oral s3x on her while on her period

A woman has told of how shamed Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein forcefully removed her tampon then forcibly performed oral s*x on her. Mimi Haleyi said she was assaulted by Weinstein in a kid’s bedroom in his New York City apartment in 2006 when she was in her twenties. At the time, she was an aspiring production assistant. She …

The post Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi claims he ripped her tampon out and performed oral s3x on her while on her period appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

