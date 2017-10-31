Have Jhene Aiko and Big Sean secretly gotten married?

It’s possible. Earlier this month fans were shocked after singer Jhene unveiled the tattoo of Big Sean’s face she got on her arm. And last night Big Sean was photographed at a Halloween party with what appeared to be a wedding band on his ring finger. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

