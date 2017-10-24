Having s*x with another woman is not cheating – IK Ogbonna says, reveals he has never cheated on his wife

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has opined that cheating is not just by having s*x with another woman, but by getting attached to them. Speaking to Broadwaytv, The father of two said you only cheat when you develop feelings, plan trips, share your 100 percent time with a woman you had s*x with. He said, “If …

The post Having s*x with another woman is not cheating – IK Ogbonna says, reveals he has never cheated on his wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

