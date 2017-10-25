Hawks probing Jan Rodrigues in connection with Ahmed Timol murder – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Hawks probing Jan Rodrigues in connection with Ahmed Timol murder
Earlier this month, Judge Billy Mothle ruled that Timol had been pushed to death from the 10th floor of the John Vorster Square Police Station in 1971. Ahmed Timol. Picture: ahmedtimol.co.za. Ahmed Timol · Ahmed Timol inquest · Jan Rodrigues. Email …
Justice For Timol? NPA To Charge Officers Involved In His Death
NPA confirms investigation into Ahmed Timol's murder
