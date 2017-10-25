‘He is not my boyfriend o’ – BBN’s Bisola admits that boyfriend banter with singer Jeff Akoh was a joke

Few days ago, Ex BBN housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, 31, revealed on twitter that she was dating Project fame winner and label mate, Jeff Akoh, 21. She said “age is nothing but a number” and created a hashtag for their wedding in 2020. She has now confirmed people’s suspicion about it being a joke. See what she wrote …

