Healthcare: EU hands over N3.8bn project to FG

The European Union (EU) on Friday handed over projects worth N3.8 billion geared toward strengthening primary healthcare and reduction of childhood morbidity and mortality to the Federal Government. Mr Ketil Karlsen, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, handed over the project to the Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire at Gui community FCT.

