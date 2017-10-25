Heineken beer sales rise on strength outside Europe, US – Reuters
Heineken beer sales rise on strength outside Europe, US
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), the world's second-largest brewer, reported an increase in third-quarter beer sales on Wednesday, with growth in all regions except Europe, where poor summer weather reduced demand, and in the United …
