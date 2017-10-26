Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

8 Kinds of People You Will See at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week – BellaNaija

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

8 Kinds of People You Will See at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week
BellaNaija
Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week Kinabuti (16). The Lagos Fashion and Design Week is here and this year's theme has been announced as “AFRICA: Shaping Fashion's Future”. As is expected, the runway shows and presentations will feature new …
Heineken Set to Inspire at Lagos Fashion Design Week 2017THISDAY Newspapers
Why we are backing Lagos Fashion & Design week again–Fetswallet bossVanguard

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.