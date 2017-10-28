HELP, we’ve been abandoned!

THE wife, four children and aged mother of the Police Inspector buried alive by hoodlums in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos have cried out to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Lagos State Commissioner of police, Edgal Imohinmi, for help. Inspector Musa Sunday was attacked by hoodlums in Ibeju Lekki on November 29 last year while responding to a distress call along with two other policemen to repel a kidnap attempt in Osoroko part of the community.

The distressed family members are calling on the police hierachy to help them to get sums of money promised by the police authorities to fallen policemen who served in Lagos State, especially now that some who were killed or wounded in Ikorodu axis of the state have since received their own financial compensations. Recalling the circumstances surrounding Musa’s disappearance and eventual death, the spokesman of the family, Mr Jonathan Arome, said: “The police should release the remains of our brother, Inspector Musa Sunday, for a befitting burial. Those who were involved in his death should also be brought to book, no matter how highly placed.”

The wife, children, aged mother and hundreds of sympathisers had flooded the site of Musa’s burial with tears, wondering why he was so callously treated by his killers for willingly going to Lagos to serve his fatherland, protecting people’s lives and property. Arome noted that while the four children of the late Musa were going to good schools when their father was alive, they hardly get enough food to eat now, not to talk of paying school fees. He said that none of his children had been granted scholarship as compensation for their father dying in active service to the nation.

“They are still crying after the burial of their breadwinner. They are in tears, calling on the police authorities to at least make available the money promised by the authority and the Lagos State Government to police officers who died while performing their duties, which include protection of lives and properties of others.

“They want to get something, no matter how small, to enable the wife cope with the challenges of the times,” he said. Arome recalled that Musa, upon his posting from the Police College in Kaduna to the Lagos Command in 2000, was redeployed to Bariga Police Station and later to the State Criminal and Investigation Department, Panti Yaba Lagos. He was later posted to the Lagos State Command Headquarters Ikeja and later as orderly to the Lagos State Commissioner for Water Fronts, Aremo Oniru, during the eight-year aministration of former Governor Babatunde Fashola. “Later, he was redeployed to work with a task force notably at Oshodi and Ojuelegba before he was posted to SARS because of his gallantry in areas of tackling crime.

His bravery was astute, his sense of humour perfect. “He had a lot of investigative acumen and passion for crime fighting and had never been found wanting. He was also very loyal to his seniors, very upright, perhaps the reason he fell so cheaply,” Arome said. He recalled that the people that killed Musa were the same people he had rescued in a previous circumstance as attested to by the former Lagos State CP, Fatai Owoseni, in some publications. “However, he has fallen.

His remains have been interred according to our traditional rites. His wife was at the time of the incident a complete housewife. At the moment, she is mourning her late husband. Four of her children have been relocated to the village and are presently out of school. This, definitely, will not be the wish of their late father. “All we are asking for is a window of opportunity as promised by the Lagos State Government to make good its promise for the fallen heroes of Lagos State Police Command evidently as it was done for some police officers that were involved in similar circumstances in Ikorodu area of Lagos. “What is sauce for the goose is also sauce for the gander.

The late Inspector Musa was a gallant officer who served meritoriously. He deserves to be honoured,” Arome said. Halimat is not alone in the agony of wives of policemen who became widows. Another widow, Mrs. Fatimah Yakubu, could not believe her ears when she was told that her husband had been killed by pipeline vandals in Ikorodu, Lagos. She insisted that her husband, Inspector Yerima Yakubu, was alive and would return soon. Unfortunately, he never did. Some Ijaw youths suspected to be pipeline vandals were said to have opened fire on some policemen on Ishawo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State on August 3, killing four of the policemen, namely Inspector Yakubu, Corporal Adakuro Peredigha, Sgt Obi Chukwudi and Sergeant Okoh Endurance.

Three of the policemen were attached to the Owutu Police Station in Ikorodu, while the remaining one was from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command. Inspector Yakubu, who hails from Ebiewakpi in Auchi area of Edo State, was blessed with five children. Their children kept saying that their father who went to work would come back. Her eldest child, Rukayat, said: “He cannot just disappear like that.

My dad is very much aware that school will soon resume. His life dream for me is to become an accountant, and I had reassured him in the last two weeks that I will become the accountant general of the federation in the future.” Other pathetic stories of widows of police officers abound. Some police officers also sustained wounds of various degrees while carrying out their lawful duties. What makes the situation worse is that most of them look abandoned despite the money promised by police authorities and the Lagos State Government. While some have received theirs, opthers have not been told why theirs are yet to be paid, especially when school fees and feeding of their children are still a herculean task.

