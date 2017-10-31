‘Help Zambia!’… UNHCR echoes EL’s pleas for international aid to deal with influx of DRC refugees – Times of Zambia
Times of Zambia
'Help Zambia!'… UNHCR echoes EL's pleas for international aid to deal with influx of DRC refugees
Times of Zambia
… • PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is today expected to visit Kenani transit camp in Nchelenge of Luapula where close to 6,000 refugees fleeing fighting in the DRC have sought shelter. Picture by EDDIE MWANALEZA/STATE HOUSE. By SARAH MWANZA –
Zambia seeks permanent resettlement for refugees, as they increase in numbers
UNHCR urges international community to put DRC refugee crisis on top of agenda
