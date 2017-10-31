Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Help Zambia!’… UNHCR echoes EL’s pleas for international aid to deal with influx of DRC refugees – Times of Zambia

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times of Zambia

'Help Zambia!'… UNHCR echoes EL's pleas for international aid to deal with influx of DRC refugees
Times of Zambia
… • PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is today expected to visit Kenani transit camp in Nchelenge of Luapula where close to 6,000 refugees fleeing fighting in the DRC have sought shelter. Picture by EDDIE MWANALEZA/STATE HOUSE. By SARAH MWANZA –
Zambia seeks permanent resettlement for refugees, as they increase in numbersLusaka Times
UNHCR urges international community to put DRC refugee crisis on top of agendaXinhua

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.