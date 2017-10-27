Everton Loanee Onyekuru Hints at Possible Early Return From Season-Long Anderlecht Loan – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Everton Loanee Onyekuru Hints at Possible Early Return From Season-Long Anderlecht Loan
Sports Illustrated
Henry Onyekuru has opened up about whether he will make a January return to parent club Everton. The £7m summer signing has spent the first three months fo the season on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht, and has impressed with his displays and …
Henry Onyekuru won't rule out January Everton return: “I'm their property”
Prolific striker unsure as to whether he will join Everton in January
Henry Onyekuru unsure of Everton January return
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!