Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Everton Loanee Onyekuru Hints at Possible Early Return From Season-Long Anderlecht Loan – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Everton Loanee Onyekuru Hints at Possible Early Return From Season-Long Anderlecht Loan
Sports Illustrated
Henry Onyekuru has opened up about whether he will make a January return to parent club Everton. The £7m summer signing has spent the first three months fo the season on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht, and has impressed with his displays and …
Henry Onyekuru won't rule out January Everton return: “I'm their property”Squawka Football News
Prolific striker unsure as to whether he will join Everton in JanuaryFutnSoccer
Henry Onyekuru unsure of Everton January returnGoal.com

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.