Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen, farmers sign peace accord in Niger

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Herdsmen and farmers in Gurusu community of Bosso Local Government Area of Niger have signed an agreement to promote peaceful co-existence among them. The meeting that produced the agreement was held at the Emir’s Palace in Bosso, with the herdsmen, farmers and other stakeholders within the council area in attendance. The forum was aimed at …

The post Herdsmen, farmers sign peace accord in Niger appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.