Herdsmen, farmers sign peace accord



Herdsmen and farmers in Gurusu community of Bosso Local Government Area of Niger have signed an agreement to promote peaceful co-existence among them.

The meeting that produced the agreement was held at the Emir’s Palace in Bosso, with the herdsmen, farmers and other stakeholders within the council area in attendance.

The forum was aimed at reconciling the parties over a portion of land between one Malam Audu, a Gbagyi man and Malam Bello, a Fulani man, who had lived on the land belonging to Audu for 15 years in Gurusu village.

Malam Mu’azu Laka, District Head of the council area, commended the concerned parties for reporting the matter to the appropriate authority rather than taking the law into their hands.

Laka also lauded the parties’ agreement that led to the peaceful resolution of the matter, noting that the reconciliation had prevented the dispute from escalating.

He urged them to continue to embrace peace irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations.

Alhaji Abdullahi Babayo, Director-General of the State Nomadic Affairs Agency, called on the herdsmen and farmers to live with the fear of God and respect the cultures of one another.

Babayo warned them against engaging in communal clashes that could lead to the destruction of lives and property.

Alhaji Hakilu Kuta, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, urged both parties to always involve the appropriate authority in the investigation and settlement of disputes.

Kuta commended the involvement of the traditional rulers in the resolution of conflicts in their domain.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

