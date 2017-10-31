Here Are 15 Facts You Should Know About Nigeria’s New SGF, Boss Mustapha | Babachir Lawal’s Successor

Boss Mustapha was on Monday, October, 30, announced as the new Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF).

This is after President Muhammadu Buhari had wielded the dismissal rod on his predecessor, Mr Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayodele Oke.

Their dismissal came after the president studied the report of the panel headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), which investigated allegations against the duo.

Following the sack of the duo on Monday, there were calls that they be handed over to the anti-graft agencies.

However, a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed that “President Muhammadu Buhari’s position is that investigation agencies which have already commenced the investigation of the two officers removed from office will go on with their work of investigation without any interference or hindrance”.

Meanwhile, here are 15 facts you should know about Boss Mustapha:

Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha is a lawyer, management consultant, politician, businessman and boardroom guru of considerable repute. He served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) before his appointment as SGF. He is a native of Adamawa State. Mustapha attended Hong Secondary School, in Hong, Adamawa State and North East College of Arts and Sciences Maiduguri, Borno State. He completed his Secondary School Education in 1976 with WASC and HSC certificates. He obtained his Law degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979. He was called to bar in 1980. He was a member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Constituent Assembly from 1988 to 1989. From 1980 to 1981, Mr Mustapha did the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) – Directorate of Legal of legal Services at the Army Headquarters and was in charge of review of Court Marshall Proceedings. He was the Chairman People’s Solidarity Party (PSP) Gongola State from 1989 to 1990. He was state chairman, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Gongola State from 1990-1991. He was the governorship candidate for the SDP in Adamawa State in 1991. He was appointed as a member of Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the defunct Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF), serving meritoriously from 2000 to 2007. He was the Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria from 2010 to 2013. He contested for the Adamawa governorship primary in 2014. Mr. Mustapha who is married with children, enjoys golf, lawn tennis, travelling, documentary films, charity work and meeting people. Like Babachir Lawal, Boss is a Christian and he is the National Vice President, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International Nigeria.

The post Here Are 15 Facts You Should Know About Nigeria’s New SGF, Boss Mustapha | Babachir Lawal’s Successor appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

