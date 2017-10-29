Here Are All The Ways You Can Rock Your Black Jeans With Style

When it comes to jeans, the colour of choice for most people is blue. Black jeans are however the most versatile piece of clothing you can have. A lot of people avoid it because of its monochromatic appearance, which actually makes it a top choice that can easily blend in with most other colours. If you’re wondering the best ways to rock your black jeans, here are all the things you need to know to look the best you can on them.

Go Grey

When your jeans become so stonewashed and faded so much so that they only provide some form of contrast for your outfits that come in darker hues because they have gone through a lot of wash that makes them very comfortable to wear with a contrasting appearance. You can pair your rugged grey Jeans with trainers that can help give your appearance a huge statement. They will also help provide a complete casual look, along with a longline tee shirt and boots to provide a trendy look.

The Straight fit Look

Bulky and baggy jeans is something you want to steer clear of. Slimming black denims that come in straight cuts are very versatile and can be worn to a variety of events. They can be worn with leather shoes and a shirt on casual Friday, with a pair of trainer that suits the looser cut, or with a plain white tee shirt and canvas shoes to give you a retaining classic appearance.

The Torn Look



If you’re going to cop a heavily distressed black jean, you should know that a lot of people might se you as an angsty teenager trying to dress like a member of his rock band idol, especially if you’re wearing it with Converse and a shirt with graphic images. Wearing a flannel shirt with torn jeans can however make you appear more stylish, along with chunky boots (if you can accept the pain of the weight).

Wearing Them As All Black

You can wear them with a black tee shirt and a fitted black shoe. This monochromatic look is the easiest you can get and rock, while pulling a striking appearance. Wearing all black clothing can help provide a black silhouette which can make you look slim, while flattering your appearance. It also gives you a bit of a rebellious appearance, especially if the denim you’re wearing is ‘crazy’ or distressed. If the jeans you’re wearing is a slim cut, your feet will surely appear large and you will need to wear fitted shoes such as boots or brogues to match with your outfit. You can also wear a leather jacket to add a bit of style.

All Dressed up



If you want to rock your black denims all dressed up, a straight fit Jean is most appropriate. The look is best for night outs and you can combine a crisp white Oxford shirt or a patterned button-down, and perhaps a blazer or coat along with your black denim.

Fitted Shoes such as brogues or loafers will go along with them for more formal occasions. You can choose to wear brown leather with them, provided that the colour shade is lighter than your overall outfit, i.e. white top, black jeans and tan leather. You can also switch up your look by rolling up your cuff to allow you show off your footwear.

Whatever look you choose, one thing is certain and that is the fact that black jeans can virtually go with anything and everything!

