Here’s Mick Jagger’s New 22-Year-Old Lady Friend

Hitting the ripe old age of 74 in July, Mick Jagger has eight children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

But age is just a number, right?

You see, for the past two weeks, Jagger has allegedly spent several romantic nights in Paris with 22-year-old American film producer, Noor Alfallah.

She comes from “the exclusive Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles, and studied at the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television,” reports Daily Mail.

The two hooked up after The Rolling Stones headed there for their latest tour:

Mick is said to have first hooked up with the socialite in a private flat in the suburbs of Paris two weeks ago, with a chauffeur taking the brunette beauty back to her hotel the following day. They enjoyed similar evenings a few days later, as well as three more dates, including dinner at the Caviar Kaspia with the Stones’ backing crew and a private meal at La Stresa, last week. Noor was also in attendance when the band played the city’s U Arena. And the day after the gig, the Satisfaction rocker was seen arriving at his new squeeze’s hotel. The pair are believed to have met through a mutual friend, producer Brett Ratner.

Introducing Alfallah:

Although the two have yet to make things ‘official’ a source said:

‘Mick still has his ­legendary charm but even the band were surprised someone as young and beautiful as Noor came to Paris to see him. ‘They are both single and seemed to have a lot of fun together, so everyone just let them get on with it. Mick is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down. He certainly had a smile on his face and famous twinkle in his eye.’

‘Noor is very confident and well educated so she fitted in well at all the upmarket places they went together.’

This is the picture capturing the two together, Alfallah on the right and Jagger about to get into the car on the left:

Maybe a little too young? Who are we to judge.

