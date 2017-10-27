Hey Bellastylistas! Our Fave #BellaNaijaStyle will be hosting a Panel Session with Bonang Matheba on Style & Building A Global Brand at LFDW | Saturday, Oct. 28th

Hi BellaNaijarians, BellaNaija Style will be hosting a panel session during the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 with South African media personality and Revlon Cosmetics brand ambassador, Bonang Matheba on the topic Style and Building A Global Brand. Making her TV debut at the tender age of 15, Bonang soon became a media sensation and one of […]

The post Hey Bellastylistas! Our Fave #BellaNaijaStyle will be hosting a Panel Session with Bonang Matheba on Style & Building A Global Brand at LFDW | Saturday, Oct. 28th appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

