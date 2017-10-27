Pages Navigation Menu

Hey Bellastylistas! Our Fave #BellaNaijaStyle will be hosting a Panel Session with Bonang Matheba on Style & Building A Global Brand at LFDW | Saturday, Oct. 28th

Hi BellaNaijarians, BellaNaija Style will be hosting a panel session during the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 with South African media personality and Revlon Cosmetics brand ambassador, Bonang Matheba on the topic Style and Building A Global Brand. Making her TV debut at the tender age of 15, Bonang soon became a media sensation and one of […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

