High interest rates killing manufacturing —Afe Babalola

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has blamed the Federal Government for allowing banks to charge high interest rates on loans, thereby killing local manufacturing in Nigeria. He also lamented that the country was running the most expensive democracy in the world where constituency allowance of a member of […]

