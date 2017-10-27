Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

High interest rates killing manufacturing —Afe Babalola

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has blamed the Federal Government for allowing banks to charge high interest rates on loans, thereby killing local manufacturing in Nigeria. He also lamented that the country was running the most expensive democracy in the world where constituency allowance of a member of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.