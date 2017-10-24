Pages Navigation Menu

Highlights of Monday’s NBA games

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Stephen Curry escaped a suspension from the league on Monday night, then led the Golden State Warriors to a 133-103 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Centre. Curry had to wait until Monday afternoon to get a verdict from the NBA office whether he would be allowed to play. During Golden State’s 10-point […]

