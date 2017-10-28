Higuain Scores 100th, 101th Serie A Goals Against AC Milan

Gonzalo Higuain scored his 100th Serie A goal as defending champions Juventus beat AC Milan to move level with unbeaten leaders Napoli. The Argentina striker reached the landmark when he drilled in the opener after collecting Paulo Dybala’s pass. The pair linked up again after the break for the second, Dybala stepping over Kwadwo Asamoah’s…

The post Higuain Scores 100th, 101th Serie A Goals Against AC Milan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

