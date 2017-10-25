Hollywood Actor Robert Guillaume Dies At 89

Veteran actor Robert Guillaume, best known for his title role in the TV series “Benson,” died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 89 after he had battled prostate cancer in recent years. His wife, Donna Guillaume said, ‘he kinda went the way everyone wishes they could, surrounded by love and …

