Hollywood actor Robert Guillaume dies at 89

Hollywood actor Robert Guillaume, who was best known for his title role in the TV series “Benson,” died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. He finally lost the battle against prostate cancer at the age of 89. His wife, Donna Guillaume said, “he kinda went the way everyone wishes they could, surrounded by love…

