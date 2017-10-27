Pages Navigation Menu

Horror as Russian model, 14, works herself to DEATH during three-month assignment in China

Daily Mail

Horror as Russian model, 14, works herself to DEATH during three-month assignment in China
Daily Mail
A 14-year-old Russian model collapsed after working herself to death during a three-month assignment in China. Vlada Dzyuba was found to be suffering from 'utter exhaustion' and chronic meningitis following a gruelling 13-hour Asian fashion show in …
