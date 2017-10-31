HOSTCON vows to tackle pipeline vandals

By Festus Ahon

NATIONAL chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCON, Chief Mike Emuh, has vowed to tackle pipeline vandals, saying their activities can no longer be tolerated in the Niger Delta region.

Emuh, who spoke at Issele-Uku, Delta State, during the passing out parade of over 3,000 youths, who were trained on security intelligence gathering and surveillance of oil pipelines in the state and other impacted areas, said HOSTCON has drawn a battle line with cabals behind pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

Thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the training and recruitment exercise of the youths to secure oil pipelines, he said the approval by President Buhari to absorb the 10,000 youths has dismissed doubts over the sincerity of the federal government toward the peace process in the region.

He said: “The host communities want to commend President Buhari for the approval towards the recruitment of 10,000 youths from all oil bearing and host communities of the region. The recruitment will further reduce youth restiveness through gainful employment and engagement, fast-track the commencement of modular refineries.

“As a member of HOSTCON, most of the youths being trained will become gainfully employed and oil pipelines will be secured through proper community participation. We urge the President to go further and accelerate the implementation of the approval made. It will go a long way at renewing the confidence of the people in the implementation of the peace package promised the people of the region,” he said.

