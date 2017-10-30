‘Hot Felon’ ex wants sole custody – Page Six
|
Page Six
|
'Hot Felon' ex wants sole custody
Page Six
Jeremy “Hot Felon” Meeks' ex says his post-prison “success went to his head” — and now she's seeking sole custody of their child. According to TMZ, Melissa Meeks claims in new legal documents that Jeremy — whose sultry mugshot helped skyrocket him to …
Pay Up, Player: Jeremy Meeks's Ex Is Coming For All His Money
Jeremy Meeks' ex files for sole custody
Jeremy Meeks' Ex Hey, Playboy with the Billionaire GF … Pay for Your Kid!!!
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!