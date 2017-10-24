Pages Navigation Menu

House of Reps investigating non-payment of Salaries in Kogi

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives has mandated its Ad Hoc Committee on Bail-out Funds to investigate non-payment of salaries of Kogi workers and report back within one week. The House also mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to within one week, report and explain the utilisation of Salary Bail-out Fund given to states. The directives […]

