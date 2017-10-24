House of Reps investigating non-payment of Salaries in Kogi

The House of Representatives has mandated its Ad Hoc Committee on Bail-out Funds to investigate non-payment of salaries of Kogi workers and report back within one week. The House also mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to within one week, report and explain the utilisation of Salary Bail-out Fund given to states. The directives […]

The post House of Reps investigating non-payment of Salaries in Kogi appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

