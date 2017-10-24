How AGF Malami, Dambazau Pulled The Strings For Maina’s Reinstatement (DOCUMENTS)

There are shocking revelations emerging that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his counterpart in the Ministry of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, “actually” pulled the strings for the recall of fugitive and former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina, who had been at large since 2013 when he was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his suspected involvement in a N2 billion pension scam, suddenly resurfaced recently with his redeployment to the Ministry of Interior as Director, Human Resources Department.

According to The Nation, Malami was the one who directed the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to reinstate Maina.

It is also understood that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, had no role in Maina’s reinstatement and promotion. In fact, sources said, Mrs. Oyo-Ita advised against Maina’s recall, but she was overruled.

Instead of allowing Mrs. Oyo-Ita to determine Maina’s fate, some top officials of the Ministry of Interior were made members of a committee which recommended his reinstatement.

ThisDay also gathered that contrary to the impression created by the interior ministry that it knew nothing about the development, it was indeed Malami and Dambazau who worked hand-in-hand to get Maina reinstated and promoted.

The FCSC letter approving his promotion and reinstatement as a deputy director on Salary Grade Level (SGL) 16 and granting approval to Maina to sit for the next promotion exam to the post of director on SGL 17, also detailed the correspondence between the AGF, the OHCSF and the Senior Staff Committee of the Ministry of Interior that led to Maina’s reinstatement in the civil service.

Meanwhile, the details of who authorised Maina’s return were contained in a letter of reinstatement sent to the wanted officer by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The letter, dated September 18 and signed by Mustapha L. Sulaiman for the FCSC chairman, indicated that the AGF advised the FCSC that Maina should be reinstated.

The letter said: “Kindly refer to the Attorney-General of the Federation/ Honourable Minister of Justice letter Ref. No. HAGF/FCSC/2017/ VOL. 1/3 dated 27th April 2017 requesting Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to give consequential effect to the judgment that voided the warrant of arrest issued against A.A. Maina which formed the basis for the query and his eventual dismissal. “Further to the aforementioned letter, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) at its meeting held on 14th June, 2017 deliberated on the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF’s) letter and requested the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) vide letter FC.4029/82/VOL.III/160 of 21st June 2017 to advise the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior to consider the AGF’s letter, the Officer’s case and make appropriate recommendation to the Commission. “The OHCSF accordingly advised the Ministry of Interior to consider the matter. The Ministry of Interior at its Senior Staff Committee (SSC)’s meeting held on 22nd June, 2017 considered the disciplinary case against the Officer and the letter by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice seeking the reinstatement of the Officer as a Director (Administration), SGL. 17 in the Federal Civil Service. “The Ministry of Interior’s Senior Staff Committee (SSC) deliberated on the case and recommended that Mr. Maina be reinstated into the service as Deputy Director. SGL. 16. The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) vide letter Ref. No. HCSF/LU/ COR/ FCSC/749/III/ 135 dated 14th August 2017 forwarded the recommendations of the Senior Staff Committee (SSC) of the Ministry of Interior to the FCSC for further necessary action. “The FCSC at its meeting held on Wednesday, 16th August, 2017 considered the letter from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the recommendations of the Senior Staff Committee (SSC) of the Ministry of Interior on the disciplinary case against Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, Deputy Director (Administration), Salary Grade Level 16. “The FCSC, thereafter, approved the reinstatement of the Officer into the Service with effect from 21st February, 2013(being the date he was earlier dismissed from Service). “The FCSC also approved for the Officer to sit for the next promotion examination to the Post of Director (Administration), SGL. 17.”

In the letter, which was sent also to Mrs Oyo-Ita, the FCSC only added a clause as follows: “You are kindly requested to deliver the attached original letter to the Officer, please.”

With this, there are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may sanction Malami and Dambazzau, for their roles in the recall of Maina.

