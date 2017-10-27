Pages Navigation Menu

How Buhari plans to cover-up rottenness of his government, divert attention from Maina mess – Fayose

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Friday alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is plotting to release more Chibok girls as a ploy to shift the attention of Nigerians from the various scandals rocking the administration. According to Fayose, the Buhari-led government as one that is rotten and covered with scandalous corruption; adding that […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

