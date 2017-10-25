Pages Navigation Menu

How Coca-Cola got Americans to drink diet soda again – Washington Post

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Business


Washington Post

How Coca-Cola got Americans to drink diet soda again
Washington Post
After a summer makeover, sales of Coke Zero — now called Coke Zero Sugar — are on the rise again. Coca-Cola revamped the popular diet soda in August with sleeker packaging, a new name and an “improved” recipe. And although the ingredient list, …
