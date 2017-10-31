Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment


TheNewsGuru

'How drunk policeman almost shot me in Lagos'- Alaafin of Oyo's son, Tillaman
TheNewsGuru
Musician son of the Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Adeyemi Adetona popularly known as Tillaman has described how he escaped being shot by a drunken policeman at the Abraham Adesanya Area of Epe Local Government in Lagos on Monday. Tillaman took to his …
