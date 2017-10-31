‘How drunk policeman almost shot me in Lagos’- Alaafin of Oyo’s son, Tillaman – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
'How drunk policeman almost shot me in Lagos'- Alaafin of Oyo's son, Tillaman
TheNewsGuru
Musician son of the Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Adeyemi Adetona popularly known as Tillaman has described how he escaped being shot by a drunken policeman at the Abraham Adesanya Area of Epe Local Government in Lagos on Monday. Tillaman took to his …
Meet Olori Ola, Alaafin's stunning youngest wife everyone is talking about
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!