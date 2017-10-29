Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How God used my hit song to heal a mad man –Dr Bola Are

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran gospel singer, Mama Dr Bola Are, is in a celebratory mood and the reason is not far fetched. This year marks the 40th year she released her evergreen hit song, ‘Baba Ku Ise,’ and she is not sparing anything to celebrate. In a chat with Saturday Beats, the singer said all is set to mark …

The post How God used my hit song to heal a mad man –Dr Bola Are appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.