How Harvey Weinstein allegedly “raped” Hollywood actress

Allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, have taken a dangerous dimension, and this time around, an actress Annabella Sciorra, claims she was violently raped.

Sciorra’s claim appeared in a story by the New Yorker, where she said that Weinstein “violently raped” her, and another actress Daryl Hannah said her career suffered after encounters with Weinstein.

The 57-year-old Sciorra, alleged that in the early 1990s, after dropping her off from a party, Weinstein went uninvited into her apartment and proceeded to start undressing himself as he walked around.

“He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me. I kicked and I yelled,” she said. Weinstein reportedly then held her arms up and forced her to have sex with him.

“When he was done, he ejaculated on my leg, and on my nightgown. He said, ‘I have impeccable timing,’ and then he said, ‘This is for you,’” she told the magazine.

“And then he attempted to perform oral sex on me. And I struggled, but I had very little strength left in me.”

Weinstein eventually left her after she began compulsively shaking, she said.

Sciorra told the New Yorker that she never told anyone what happened, including the police, saying that she felt “so ashamed” and “disgusting.”

In 1997, Sciorra recalled another encounter with Weinstein during which they had neighbouring hotel rooms. She said he knocked on her door early one morning and she opened it without thinking.

“There’s Harvey in his underwear, holding a bottle of baby oil in one hand and a tape, a movie, in the other,” she said. “And it was horrific, because I’d been there before.”

Sciorra, has had film roles in “Jungle Fever” and “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle,” and also appeared on HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

Hannah said that when she first met Weinstein, she didn’t know about his reputation. So when he asked her hotel room number to schedule a meeting, she didn’t think much of it.

Later she heard “incessant” knocking on her hotel room door. She said she got so scared she eventually snuck out the back.

The following day, the knocking began again, the report said.

“The knocking started again and again. And I was like, ‘oh s—,’ ” Hannah recalled. “We actually pushed a dresser in front of the door and just kind of huddled in the room.”

Several years later, Hannah allegedly encountered Weinstein again when he somehow got a key to her hotel room and let himself in.

“He came through the living room and into the bedroom. He just burst in like a raging bull,” she told the New Yorker. “And I know with every fibre of my being that if my male makeup artist was not in that room, things would not have gone well. It was scary.”

Weinstein reportedly tried to get her to leave and go to a party with him downstairs. When she eventually got dressed, she said the party room was “completely empty.”

As a result of her encounters, Hannah told the New Yorker that her career suffered substantially. And when she told people what happened, it didn’t help.

“I did tell people about it,” she said. “And it didn’t matter.”

Hannah, 56, has had roles in “Blade Runner, “Wall Street,” and “Steel Magnolias.”

Source: Fox News

The post How Harvey Weinstein allegedly “raped” Hollywood actress appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

