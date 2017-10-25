Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How I will fight kidnapping, other crimes in Edo – New CP

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Edo State, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, has said that the Command will form partnership with security agencies, including local hunters, to stem the rising waves of kidnapping and violent crimes in the State. Kokumo who disclosed this at a press briefing at the Command headquarters in Benin to herald his resumption as the 38th CP on Wednesday, expressed his readiness to combat crime in the state to the barest tolerable minimum.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.