How I will fight kidnapping, other crimes in Edo – New CP

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Edo State, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, has said that the Command will form partnership with security agencies, including local hunters, to stem the rising waves of kidnapping and violent crimes in the State. Kokumo who disclosed this at a press briefing at the Command headquarters in Benin to herald his resumption as the 38th CP on Wednesday, expressed his readiness to combat crime in the state to the barest tolerable minimum.

