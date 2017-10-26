How Kogi N4bn pension fund was diverted to private pockets – Okala

The Auditor-General of Kogi State and chairman, technical committee, state pension reform, Alhaji Yakubu Okala has revealed how N4 billion belonging to pensioners in the state was diverted into private pockets between 2010 and 2015. According to him, this was perpetrated by few individuals who were handling the pension funds. Okala made this known on […]

How Kogi N4bn pension fund was diverted to private pockets – Okala

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

